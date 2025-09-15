Supreme Court will deliver its verdict today on a plea challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which petitioners argue infringes on Muslim religious property rights.
The government defends the Act as necessary to stop encroachments and improve transparency in Waqf property management.
The ruling could redefine the legal boundaries between state authority and constitutionally protected religious freedoms in India.
The Supreme Court of India is set to deliver its verdict today on a plea seeking a stay on the implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
Accordin to PTI, the case was brought to the court by over 100 petitioners who allege that the new law is an attempt at the systematic appropriation of Muslim religious properties under the guise of legal reform. The petitioners have termed the amendment a "creeping acquisition" that undermines the autonomy of Waqf Boards and threatens constitutionally protected religious freedoms.
The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 was passed by Parliament earlier this year and has since faced widespread criticism from minority groups and civil society organisations. The government, however, has strongly defended the legislation, calling it a necessary step to curb what it describes as rampant encroachment and misuse of Waqf properties across the country. According to the government, the amendments will bring greater transparency, ensure better property management, and help reclaim illegally occupied lands.
The case, as cited by Live Law, was heard over three consecutive days in May by a Bench led by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, shortly after he assumed office. The hearing concluded on May 22, and the verdict was reserved. Today’s ruling is expected to have significant legal and political implications, especially concerning the balance between state authority and minority rights
With Tanveer Aeijaz penning on how the rights of the minority can be hollowed out by the acts of transgressions committed by governments in Waqf Amendment Act: State Oversight Vs Minority Rights . Other's showing ground reailities of Mumbai,Lucknow and curious case of Kashmir . To understand how things are being payed down south Outlooloo alos went to Telangana and Kerela.
The Issue also explored the scripts of voilence in Murshidabad while Saiyyad Mohammad Nizamuddin Pasha wrote on the divide and rule policy adopted by BJP.