Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Supreme Court Stays Implementation Of Tripura High Court Orders Questioning Security Cover To Mukesh Ambani And His Family

The Supreme Court stayed the orders of the Tripura High Court on a PIL challenging the grant of security to Mukesh Ambani and his family in Mumbai.

undefined
Mukesh Ambani. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 5:07 pm

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the orders of the Tripura High Court on a PIL challenging the grant of security cover to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members in Mumbai.

A vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala issued notice on the Centre’s plea by which it had challenged the two orders of the high court dated May 31 and June 21. “Issue notice that is returnable on July 21. Meanwhile, implementation of orders dated May 31 and June 21 shall remain stayed”, the bench said in its order.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said further proceedings before the high court on the PIL shall also be stayed as Tripura has nothing to do with the security of individuals provided in Mumbai. He said if the proceedings are not stayed, then again he will have to knock on the doors of the top court.

Related stories

Mukesh Ambani Hands Over Reliance Jio To Son Akash

Mukesh Ambani, Son Anant Donate Rs 25 Crore For Assam Flood Relief

Why Mukesh Ambani’s Companies Are Faltering On Corporate Governance To Attract SEBI’s Ire

The bench told Mehta, “When we have stayed the orders of the high court do you think there will be a need for you to come here. Even if the need arises, we are here”.

The Tripura High Court had on a PIL filed by one Bikash Saha had passed two interim orders and directed the Central Government to place the original file maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding threat perception and assessment report of Ambani, his wife and children based on which security has been granted to them.

Tags

National Mukesh Ambani Tripura High Court Supreme Court PIL Ministry Of Home Affairs (MHA)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Export Growth Euphoria For FY22 Is Much Ado About Little

India's Export Growth Euphoria For FY22 Is Much Ado About Little

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s