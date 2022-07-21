Supreme Court Set To Hear Pleas On Gyanvapi, Hate Speech And BCCI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday pleas challenging the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi where a 'Shivling' is stated to have been found and a petition by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking to amend its constitution.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud is seized of the plea of the Anjuman Intezemia Masjid Committee and is also scheduled to take up a fresh plea seeking its permission to worship the Shivling.

On May 17, the top court had directed the District Magistrate of Varanasi to ensure protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where the 'Shivling' was said to have been found and allowed Muslims to offer 'namaz' and perform religious observances .

The apex court would also take up for hearing the plea of the BCCI seeking to amend its constitution with regard to the tenure of its office bearers, including President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah.

The top court would also hear the plea of the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) marketing partners who run the Indian Super League (ISL), which has filed an application in the apex court.

In its application, the FSDL has mentioned that the SC-appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) has "failed" to take into consideration its objections and also "rejected" certain suggestions.

The top court had appointed a three-member Committee of Administrator (CoA) headed by former top court judge Anil R Dave to manage the affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and ousted Praful Patel led executive committee which has been at the helm for two years more than its tenure of four years.

It had asked the three-member committee to immediately take charge of the AIFF and asked the erstwhile committee to play a consultative role in the discharge of the functions of the CoA like holding tournaments and selection of players.