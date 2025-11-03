Supreme Court Seeks Rules For Political Party Registration, Funding Transparency

The PIL, an offshoot of an earlier September 2025 petition, builds on the apex court's growing scrutiny of electoral malpractices. Upadhyay argues that political parties, despite wielding "plenary powers" to disqualify legislators, shape laws, and dictate governance, operate in a regulatory vacuum, unlike companies or trusts bound by transparency norms. "There is no law to ensure internal democracy, transparent funding, or accountability," the plea contends, citing Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act (RPA), 1951, which merely facilitates registration without oversight on functioning.