Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Gujarat Government On Activist Teesta Setalvad's Bail Plea

The apex court has sought the Gujrat government's response to journalist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea.

Teesta Setalvad produced at court
Civil rights activist and journalist Teesta Setalvad PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 12:33 pm

 The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Gujarat government's response on social activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea and posted the matter for hearing on August 25.

 Setalvad was arrested in June for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame "innocent people" in the 2002 Gujarat riot cases.

A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit issued notice to the state on her plea. On August 3, the Gujarat High Court issued notice to the state government on the plea and fixed the matter for hearing on September 19.

Related stories

Gujarat: Court Denies Bail To Teesta Setalvad, Ex-DGP Sreekumar In Fabrication Of Documents Case In 2002 Riots

India Lashes Out At US Panel For Religious Freedom After It Tweets On Teesta Setalvad's Arrest

Before this, on July 30, a sessions court in Ahmedabad rejected the bail applications of Setalvad and former director general of police R B Sreekumar in the case, saying their release will send a message to wrongdoers that a person can level allegations with impunity and get away with it.

Setalvad and Sreekumar, who was also arrested in June, are accused of fabricating evidence to frame "innocent people" in the post-Godhra riot cases.

Former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt, the third accused in the case, has not applied for bail. Bhatt was already in jail for another criminal matter when he was arrested in this case. 

Tags

National Supreme Court Teesta Setalvad Gujarat High Court Gujarat Government
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Has Nifty Run Out Of Steam After Rallying Nearly 20% From June Lows?

Has Nifty Run Out Of Steam After Rallying Nearly 20% From June Lows?