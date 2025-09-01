Supreme Court directs Calcutta HC to Crack Down On Illegal Constructions In Larger Public Interest

Apex court highlights risks of unplanned urbanisation, directs strong judicial monitoring to safeguard citizens and uphold rule of law.

  • SC asked Calcutta High court to ensure strict action against illegal buildings in West Bengal, citing safety and welfare concerns.

  • Bench noted that unlawful constructions undermine planned development and endanger lives.

  • Order signals stronger judicial intervention to curb lax municipal governance.

The Supreme Court has directed the Calcutta High Court to take strict measures against the menace of illegal constructions across West Bengal, stressing that the matter is not just about property disputes but about “larger public interest.”

According to The Hindu, The directive came after multiple petitions flagged the unchecked rise of unauthorised structures in Kolkata and other urban centres. A bench of the apex court observed that such illegal developments compromise urban planning, strain civic resources, and pose grave safety risks to citizens.

“The issue of illegal construction goes beyond individual violations of law. It affects the fabric of planned urbanisation, burdens civic infrastructure, and endangers public safety. The High Court must ensure that authorities act decisively,” the Supreme Court noted in its order.

The court emphasised that municipal and local authorities often fail to prevent or dismantle unlawful structures due to administrative lapses or political pressures. It directed the Calcutta High Court to actively monitor pending and future cases, ensuring that civic bodies do not allow illegal builders to escape accountability.

The bench, as cited by The Indian Express, made it clear that no one should be allowed to profit from flouting building norms and that any such structure must face “immediate corrective action” to uphold the rule of law.

“Illegal constructions are not just technical violations; they put human lives at risk,” the court observed, pointing to past incidents of building collapses in congested areas that resulted in casualties

