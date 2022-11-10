Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Supreme Court Allows House Arrest Request Of Activist Gautam Navlakha

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said the house arrest order should be implemented within 48 hours.

Supreme Court
Supreme Court PTI

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 1:48 pm

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed jailed activist Gautam Navlakha's request for house arrest, saying prima facie there is no reason to reject his medical report.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said the house arrest order should be implemented within 48 hours.

The bench also directed Navlakha to deposit Rs 2.4 lakh, an estimated amount which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claims as expense for making available police personnel.

It also said that Navlakha will not be allowed to use a computer and internet during his month-long house arrest.

The 70-year-old activist is in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.

-With PTI Input

