Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Study Claims Females Were At Higher Risk Of Mortality Than Men During The 1st Covid Wave

As per a study conducted in New Delhi, researchers have found that females were at a relatively higher risk of mortality as compared to men having the same co-morbid conditions.

File photo of the lockdown during the first Covid-19 wave PTI Photo

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 7:51 pm

 A retrospective study conducted by researchers at a leading hospital here on a group of patients admitted at the facility during the first Covid wave has claimed that females were "relatively at higher risk of mortality" as compared to males having the same co-morbid conditions. The study on 2,586 hospitalized COVID-19 patients has been published on June 25 in Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, Springer Nature journal, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said in a statement.


"A retrospective study was conducted by researchers of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on 2,586 COVID-19 hospitalized patients, who were admitted to the hospital from April 8 to October 4 in 2020 (first wave) to observe the association of diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease on the prognosis and mortality of COVID-19 infection in hospitalized patients," it said. 


According to Dr. Rashmi Rana, its author, and consultant in the department of research, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, "Our study also found that females were relatively at higher risk of mortality as compared to males having same co-morbid conditions, except hypertensive patients".

According to Dr. Vivek Ranjan, co-author, and chairperson, department of blood transfusion at the hospital, "Study showed that risk of the severity of COVID-19 infection in younger patients with underlying comorbidities was found to be relatively at higher risk of severity of disease as well as to mortality compared to elderly patients with the similar underlying condition".


Of the 2,586 patients, 779 (30.1 percent) needed ICU admission whereas 1,807 (69.9 percent) were not admitted to the ICU. Out of these hospitalized patients, mortality was reported for 317 (12.3 percent) patients, the statement said. Dr. Atul Gogia, a co-author and senior consultant, of the department of medicine, said, "In our study, patients with chronic kidney disease were found to be more prone to disease progression, complications, and mortality followed by hypertension and diabetes".


According to Dr. D S Rana, co-author, and chairperson, department of renal Sciences, "On comparing the impact of multiple comorbidities with the severity of COVID-19 infection, it was found that presence of co-morbidity poses a greater risk of ICU admission. "As the number of comorbidities increased, the risk of severity of COVID-19 infection also increases significantly," the doctor said.


In the present study, it was also found that the presence of co-morbidity poses a greater risk of ICU admission. Patients with diabetes and hypertension were related to longer recovery periods. As the number of comorbidities increased, the risk of severity of COVID-19 infection also increases significantly, the statement said.

National Retrospective Study First Covid Wave COVID-19 Patients Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Diabetes Hypertension Chronic Kidney Disease
