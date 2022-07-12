Stringent Measures Taken To Control Drug Abuse, Peddling In Telangana: Chief Secretary

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Tuesday said stringent measures have been taken by the government to control drug abuse and peddling in the state as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Somesh Kumar, who chaired the state-level Narcotics Co-ordination meeting, said that the Police department is equipped with modern equipment to identify illegal transportation of drugs from other states, an official release said.

Police, Excise, Forest, Tribal Welfare and Revenue Departments are working in co-ordination to check drug peddling and usage in the state, he said.

The government is also working in close coordination with Central Drug Control agencies to curb drug peddling menace in the state, the Chief Secretary said.

State-level narcotic coordination meetings is being held quarterly to review and take preventive measures, check drug peddling and consumption more effectively, the release said.

The Chief Secretary also said that 'Rythu Bandhu' (a welfare programme meant to incentivise state's farmers for their work) has been stopped to farmers who are cultivating ganja in the state.

Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said that Police department is taking stringent action against drug peddlers and drug users. Cases are being booked against them under stringent Preventive Detention (PD) Act, he said.

Drug and Narcotic prevention cells have been set up in all Police Commissionerates and District headquarters in the state, the DGP said. Principal Secretary Home Ravi Gupta, CID Additional DG Govind Singh, NCB officials and other senior officials attended the meeting, the release added.

(With PTI inputs)