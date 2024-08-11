Story Of A Humble Life: Buddhadeb Bhattacharya

Buddhadeb was a man of versatile interests. He had deep interests in literature, art, culture, and films. His passion for Rabindra literature was expressed often while he quoted from that literature flawlessly on many occasions. He wrote poems, dramas, and several articles. The issues of these articles were not only politics. He was interested in foreign literature and thus translated poems of Mayakovosky, and writings of Gabriel Garcia Marquez and Kafka. His interest in films made him close to famous film directors Mrinal Sen, and Satyajit Roy. In his guidance, the Kolkata film festival was raised to an international level. His versatile interests made him accepted by several novelists, poets, and film personalities in the state. He used to chat with them at Nandan, a cinema hall of international standard made by the state government under his guidance.