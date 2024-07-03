National

Stock Market Today: Sensex Hits Historic 80,000-Mark, Nifty Also At Record High In Early Trade

On Tuesday as well, Sensex and Nifty hit fresh lifetime high levels before closing flat due to profit-taking in select banking and telecom shares amid mixed global cues.

Sensex hit a historic 80,000-mark on Wednesday
Equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty hit fresh lifetime high in early trade on Wednesday, July 3. Sensex hit a historic 80,000-mark. On Tuesday as well, Sensex and Nifty hit fresh lifetime high levels before closing flat due to profit-taking in select banking and telecom shares amid mixed global cues.

sENSEX was 80,013.77, up 572.32 points or 0.72 per cent in early trade on Wednesday and Nifty also opened at 24,291.75, up 168 points or 0.70 per cent.

Bank Nifty opened in green territory with an increase of 704 points or 1.35 per cent at 52 872.30 whereas the Nifty Midcap opened at 56149.90, an up of 295.20 or 0.53 per cent increase.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 34.74 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 79,441.45 in a volatile trade on Tuesday. During the day, it jumped 379.68 points or 0.47 per cent to hit a record peak of 79,855.87 on Tuesday.

The Nifty declined by 18.10 points or 0.07 per cent to 24,123.85. Intra-day, it climbed 94.4 points or 0.39 per cent to hit a lifetime high of 24,236.35.

Among the 30 Sensex companies these were the biggest laggards: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Titan. Meanwhile, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies and Tata Steel were the biggest gainers.

"The domestic market took a breather, resonating with the mixed global trend, with the ECB showing caution regarding further rate cuts. Recent spikes in US Treasury yields and a gradual rise in crude oil prices are affecting market trends," news agency PTI quoted Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, as saying.

