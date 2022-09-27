Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Stern Action Will Be Taken If Central Agencies Target Anyone Unnecessarily: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

Stern action will be taken if the state police receive a complaint about central agencies targeting anyone “unnecessarily”, said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel
Stern Action Will Be Taken If Central Agencies Target Anyone Unnecessarily: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel Photo: Suresh K. Pandey

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 9:58 am

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has said stern action will be taken if the state police receive a complaint about central agencies targeting anyone “unnecessarily”.

There is no need to fear the Enforcement Directorate, Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), or Income Tax departments, Baghel said at a function organised in Durg district on Monday evening. 

"If you are being targeted unnecessarily then as the head of the Chhattisgarh government, I assure you that if you complain to any police station of the state against the officers concerned (of the central agencies), stern action will be taken,” the CM said.

“We have to fight the battle of truth. If someone commits wrong then he should be punished. The government can't be run by creating fear," he added.

Later talking to reporters, Baghel spoke about complaints regarding people being targeted by the DRI, I-T department, and ED in the state.
“..We welcome all the central agencies. We do not oppose them. If anything wrong has happened then action must be taken. But if people are harassed and if police receive a complaint in this regard, then action will be taken against (officers concerned of central agencies)," he said.

Asked about the turmoil within the ruling Congress in Rajasthan, Baghel said he didn't know much and hoped the issue will be resolved soon.

Tags

National Chattisgarh Central Agencies Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Enforcement Directorate Department Of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Or Income Tax Departments Chhattisgarh Government Complaints
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters

Zoya Akhtar, Kanika Dhillon, Alankrita Srivastava – 5 Female Scriptwriters That Make Us Feel Connected To Their Women Characters

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK