Steps Being Taken To Ensure Safe Holi On Campus: DU

With the festival of colours approaching, the Delhi University on Friday said it along with senior officials of the Delhi Police would ensure safety and security of everyone on campus during Holi. Holi will be celebrated on March 18.

According to the varsity, it has already initiated steps towards elaborate internal and external security arrangements to counter any possible act of ''hooliganism or rowdy conduct'' in the name of Holi, particularly those targeting women students. "In coordination with law and order authorities, proctorial board, dean students’ welfare office and security personnel, the university is determined to maintain strict vigil and enforce discipline so that nothing untoward happens under the garb of festivities," said a senior varsity official.

Strictest possible disciplinary action shall be taken to curb any act of hooliganism and disturbance during Holi under the provisions of the University Statues and Ordinances, he said. "This is to ensure a sense of safety and security so that the sentiment and dignity of any student and staff is not hurt during the Holi festival. A joint control room has been set up in North and South campuses of the university. Mobile patrolling by the security staff of the university and law enforcement officials round the campus will also be ensured," the official added.

In addition, Section 144 of the CrPC has already been imposed by law enforcement officials due to COVID - 19. Considering recent increase in the cases of COVID-19, it is mandatory to wear mask and follow guidelines, the varsity said.

With PTI Inputs