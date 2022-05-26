Thursday, May 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

State-Run Sports Facilities In Delhi To Stay Open Till 10 PM: Arvind Kejriwal

The direction comes following a media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that an IAS officer could walk his dog at the facility.

State-Run Sports Facilities In Delhi To Stay Open Till 10 PM: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 May 2022 7:24 pm

The Delhi government has directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

"It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums get closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that sportspersons can use them," he told reporters here.

Related stories

Telangana CM Again Gives PM Modi's The Miss During Visit To Hyderabad

Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan Walks Out Of Delhi LG's Swearing-In Ceremony

Vinai Kumar Saxena Takes Oath As Lt Governor Of Delhi

The direction comes following a media report that the Thyagraj Stadium was being closed for sports activities earlier than usual so that an IAS officer could walk his dog at the facility.

Tagging the media report, Sisodia said in a tweet: "News reports have brought to our notice that certain sports facilities are being closed early causing inconvenience to sportsmen who wish to play till late nite (night). CM @ArvindKejriwal has directed that all Delhi Govt sports facilities to stay open for sportsmen till 10pm."

During a media interaction, newly appointed Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena was asked about the matter, but he did not comment anything on the issue.

Tags

National Delhi Delhi Government AAP Government Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia State-Run Sports Facilities Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

35-Year-Old Kashmiri TikTok Star Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K's Budgam

35-Year-Old Kashmiri TikTok Star Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K's Budgam

‘Dalithood’ In Kollywood: The Dalit Magic In Tamil Cinema

‘Dalithood’ In Kollywood: The Dalit Magic In Tamil Cinema