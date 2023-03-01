Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Stalin Will Rise To Great National Prominence, Says Ex-UP CM Akhilesh Yadav

Home National

Stalin Will Rise To Great National Prominence, Says Ex-UP CM Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said Stalin has done "exemplary work" for Tamil Nadu's development as its Chief Minister.

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin
Akhilesh Yadav praised DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin [email protected]

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 7:42 pm

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday praised DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and expressed confidence the latter will rise to national prominence.

Yadav, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said Stalin has done "exemplary work" for Tamil Nadu's development as its Chief Minister. He was speaking at a DMK event organised here to mark Stalin's 70th birthday.

Recalling Stalin's rise through the ranks of the DMK and especially his tenure as the first elected Mayor of Chennai, Yadav referred to the leader's arrest during the Emergency and said this was his contribution for democracy.

Related stories

Kerala CM Wishes M K Stalin On Turning 70

TN CM Stalin Turns 70, DMK Celebrates

PM Modi Extends Birthday Greetings To Nitish, Stalin

Lauding the various social welfare schemes piloted by Stalin, he praised the DMK chief's efforts in forging a platform for social justice and said "I along with other leaders would love to lead future generations towards justice."

"I wish him great health and immense drive to advance his unique pursuit of social justice and equality-oriented good governance." "I am certain that he will rise to great political heights and national prominence," Yadav added.

Tags

National Stalin National Prominence Ex-UP CM Akhilesh Yadav Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

10 Pics That Prove Urvashi Rautela Is The Ultimate Queen Of Social Media

10 Pics That Prove Urvashi Rautela Is The Ultimate Queen Of Social Media

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'

'Shiksha Mandal' Actor Sandeep Goyat Shifts Gears, Plays Grey Character In 'InCar'