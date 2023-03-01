Stalin Will Rise To Great National Prominence, Says Ex-UP CM Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday praised DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and expressed confidence the latter will rise to national prominence.

Yadav, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, said Stalin has done "exemplary work" for Tamil Nadu's development as its Chief Minister. He was speaking at a DMK event organised here to mark Stalin's 70th birthday.

Recalling Stalin's rise through the ranks of the DMK and especially his tenure as the first elected Mayor of Chennai, Yadav referred to the leader's arrest during the Emergency and said this was his contribution for democracy.

Lauding the various social welfare schemes piloted by Stalin, he praised the DMK chief's efforts in forging a platform for social justice and said "I along with other leaders would love to lead future generations towards justice."

"I wish him great health and immense drive to advance his unique pursuit of social justice and equality-oriented good governance." "I am certain that he will rise to great political heights and national prominence," Yadav added.