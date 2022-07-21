Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Sonia Gandhi Leaves ED Office After 2 Hours Of Questioning

The questioning began around 12:30 pm after completion of some formalities like verification of summons and signature in the attendance sheet, sources said.

Congress workers at AICC to support Sonia Gandhi Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 3:13 pm

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday recorded the statement of Congress president Sonia Gandhi for two hours in the National Herald money laundering case and ended the session for the day on her request as she is recovering from Covid, officials said.

Gandhi, 75, arrived at the ED headquarters located at Vidyut Lane flanking A P J Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi a little after noon escorted by her Z+ category CRPF security cover.

She has been allowed to leave on her request made on medical grounds, sources said. The probe relates to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

