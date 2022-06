Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appealed to protesting youth in the country against the Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme to adopt non-violent means of protest.

She termed 'Agnipath' scheme "directionless", and said it is unfortunate that govt has 'ignored' voice of youths.

She also appealed youths to adopt peaceful, non-violent means to fight for their demands.

Congress chief Gandhi also pledged to stand with protesting youths and work for withdrawal of 'Agnipath' scheme.

(With PTI inputs)