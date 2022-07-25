Smuggler Held With Ganja Worth Rs 1 Cr In UP’s Raebareli

A narcotics smuggler has been arrested with 4.48 quintal ganja (cannabis) worth about Rs 1 crore from Raebareli district, officials said here on Monday.

Sanjay Singh, resident of Barabanki, was a member of a gang engaged in smuggling narcotics from Odisha, they said.

He would transport the drugs in a tanker and get Rs 25,000 for each trip, they added. Acting on a tip off, the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Singh from Bhadokhar area on Sunday and seized the tanker containing drugs, officials said.

The case has been transferred to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has registered a case in this regard in Lucknow under the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

(With PTI Inputs)