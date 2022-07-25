Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Smuggler Held With Ganja Worth Rs 1 Cr In UP’s Raebareli

The case has been transferred to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has registered a case in this regard in Lucknow under the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

undefined
Smuggler Held With Ganja.(Representational Image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 1:21 pm

A narcotics smuggler has been arrested with 4.48 quintal ganja (cannabis) worth about Rs 1 crore from Raebareli district, officials said here on Monday.

Sanjay Singh, resident of Barabanki, was a member of a gang engaged in smuggling narcotics from Odisha, they said.

He would transport the drugs in a tanker and get Rs 25,000 for each trip, they added.  Acting on a tip off, the Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Singh from Bhadokhar area on Sunday and seized the tanker containing drugs, officials said.

Related stories

Drug Smugglers In Punjab Now Prefer To Conceal Drugs In Ponds, Fields: Police

676 Drug Smugglers Held, 5.7 Kg Heroin Seized In Past One Week: Punjab Police

Meghalaya: 6 Smugglers Held, Over 670 gm Heroin Seized

The case has been transferred to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which has registered a case in this regard in Lucknow under the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Smuggler Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) 4.48 Quintal Ganja (cannabis) Raebareli District Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Special Task Force (STF) Uttar Pradesh Police Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Start Favourites

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Black Sea Port After Grain Exports Deal

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Black Sea Port After Grain Exports Deal