Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Six Killed In Rain-Related Incidents In UP; Over 1300 Villages Affected By Floods

Six people died in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh where over 1,300 villages in 18 districts are affected by floods, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath
Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 7:15 am

Six people died in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh where over 1,300 villages in 18 districts are affected by floods, an official statement said on Tuesday.

While three people died due to excessive rain, one each was killed due to a lightning strike, snakebite, and drowning, a report by the Relief Commissioner's office said.

A total of 287 villages were affected by floods in Balrampur district, 129 villages in Siddharthnagar, 120 in Gorakhpur, 114 in Shravasti, 110 in Gonda, 102 in Bahraich, 86 in Lakhimpur Kheri and 82 in Barabanki district, it said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and directed them to immediately distribute the relief amount to the families of the deceased.

He also directed to deploy teams of NDRF, SDRF, and PAC for relief and rescue work in the flood-affected areas.

Due to continuous rains, the Ganga river was flowing above the danger mark at Badaun (Cachlabridge).

Sharda river in Lakhimpur Kheri (Paliakalan and Shardanagar),  Ghaghara river in Barabanki (Elginbridge), Ayodhya and Ballia (Turtipar), Rapti river at Shravasti (Binga), Balrampur, Siddharthnagar (Bansi) and  Gorakhpur (Birdghat) had too crossed the danger mark.  

Budhi Rapti River at Siddharthnagar (Kakrahi), Rohin River at Maharajganj (Trimohinghat), and Kuano River at Gonda (Chandrdeepghat) were also flowing above the danger mark, the report said.

Related stories

Rain Fury: Schools Shut In Noida, 9 Dead In UP, Delhi Flooded

West Bengal: At Least Eight Drown In Flash Floods During Idol Immersion In Jalpaiguri

UN Jointly Launches Appeal With Pakistan For Country’s Flood Victims

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Six People Died Danger Mark At Badaun (Cachlabridge) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Relief Commissioner's Office Rain-Related Incidents Uttar Pradesh Kuano River At Gonda
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC