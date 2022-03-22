Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Single-Day Rise Of 1,581 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 33 Deaths In India

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, it said.

Single-Day Rise Of 1,581 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 33 Deaths In India
COVID cases in India.(Representational image) (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Mar 2022 7:04 pm

India reported a single-day rise of   1,581 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 4,30,10,971, while the active cases further declined to 23,913, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.


The death toll has climbed to 5,16,543, with 33 daily fatalities, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, it said.


A reduction of 1,193 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.28 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 0.39 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Related stories

Minimum Temperature 22.5 Degrees Celsius In Delhi

Let's Reaffirm Our Pledge To Save Every Drop Of Water: PM Modi On World Water Day

Swiss Open 2022: Chinese Team Pulls Out Due To COVID-19 Cases, Injury To Players


The last 24 hours saw a total of 5,68,471 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.36 crore cumulative tests.


The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,70,515, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent. 


The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 181.56 crores. 


India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.  


India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4 and 3 crores on June 23. The 33 latest fatalities include 24 from Kerala.


A total of 5,16,543 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,767 from Maharashtra, 67,363 from Kerala,  40,039 from Karnataka,  38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,147 from Delhi, 23,492 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,195 deaths from West Bengal.


The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Test Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Positive Indians India India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

As Years Pass, Kashi Fades

As Years Pass, Kashi Fades

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands