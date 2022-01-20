Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Single-Day Recoveries Surpass Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Eighty-four fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were reported on Tuesday.

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 2:02 pm

"Single-day recoveries outnumbered new COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as 176 people were cured of the disease and 159 tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours," a health department official said on Thursday. The fresh cases raised the tally in the Union Territory to 8,938, while 8,366 people have recuperated from the disease so far.

Of the new patients, 43 have travel history and 116 were detected during contact tracing. Eighty-four fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were reported on Tuesday.

"The death toll remained at 129 in the archipelago as no new fatality due to the disease was registered in the last 24 hours," the official said. The Union Territory now has 443 active cases.

"The local administration has adopted an approach of tracking, testing and treating," he said. Altogether 6,02,225 people have been inoculated in the archipelago. Over 6.79 lakh sample tests have been conducted for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the official added.

With PTI Inputs

