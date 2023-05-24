Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Siddaramaiah Says Ministers Will Be Allocated Portfolios Soon; Bommai Questions Delay

Home National

Siddaramaiah Says Ministers Will Be Allocated Portfolios Soon; Bommai Questions Delay

 The CM gave the assurance in the House, in response to a question raised by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of BJP, over the delay in allocation of portfolios to the Ministers.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Siddaramaiah said Ministers in his cabinet will soon be allocated portfolios PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 1:35 pm

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said Ministers in his cabinet will soon be allocated portfolios, after the opposition BJP raised the issue in the state assembly.

 The CM gave the assurance in the House, in response to a question raised by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai of BJP, over the delay in allocation of portfolios to the Ministers.

Related stories

Karnataka: Supporters Demand Ministerial Post For MLA D Sudhakar, Stage Protest Outside CM Siddaramaiah's House

Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy Shivakumar To Visit Delhi Today, Likely To Discuss Cabinet Expansion

Karnataka: Senior Minister Says Siddaramaiah Will Be CM For 5 Years, Shivakumar Points At High Command

Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar were sworn in as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively along with eight legislators as Ministers on May 20. Portfolios have not been allocated to the Ministers since then.

As soon as the CM introduced the Ministers of his cabinet in the Assembly, Bommai intervened and said, "Happy that the Chief Minister has introduced Ministers to the House, they have all worked as Ministers in the past. Congratulations to the Chief Minister and all the Ministers, but it would have been appropriate if the Chief Minister had introduced Ministers after allocating portfolios to them saying -- D K Shivakumar is Minister for this, G Parameshwara is Minister for this."

"Why has it not happened? It should be done at the earliest, in my opinion if it is done at the earliest it will be good," he added.

Responding to this, Siddaramaiah, while assuring that portfolios will be allocated to Ministers soon, pointed out that BJP leader B S Yediyurappa in the past had served as the lone member of the cabinet for quite some time, before inducting Ministers.

"We will give them the responsibility at the earliest. How long was B S Yediyurappa alone in the cabinet as the Chief Minister? Mr Former Chief Minister (Bommai), you need not have any doubts, they (Ministers) will be given responsibility at the earliest," he said.

Reacting to this, Bommai said, "Yeddyurappa was alone sworn in then, so was alone, but in this case the Ministers have taken oath. You make them Minister and don't give them the responsibility, what will the people think? "

To this, the CM said, "No one will think anything, if you the opposition don't' think otherwise it will be enough." As Bommai said, he was speaking on behalf of the Ministers, Siddaramaiah replied by saying, "thank you for your suggestion."

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are separately leaving for New Delhi today, where they are expected to meet the Congress high command and discuss cabinet expansion, and allocation of portfolios to existing Ministers.

Advertisement

Tags

National Siddaramaiah Ministers Portfolios Basavaraj Bommai BJP Congress
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool