Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Shraddha Walkar Murder: Maha BJP MLA Urges Delhi Cops To Probe 'Love Jihad' Angle

On Wednesday, Ram Kadam, a BJP legislator from Mumbai, urged the Delhi Police to investigate the possible "Love Jihad" angle behind the murder of Shraddha Walkar.

Shraddha, the woman killed by his partner
Shraddha, the woman killed by his partner Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Nov 2022 10:20 pm

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Mumbai, Ram Kadam, on Wednesday wrote a letter to Delhi Police, urging them to probe into the possible "Love Jihad" angle behind the murder of Shraddha Walkar, a resident of Vasai near Mumbai.

In his letter addressed to New Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, the MLA from Ghatkopar West said, "The angle of 'Love Jihad' should be probed into Shraddha Walkar murder case. It needs to be investigated whether there was a conspiracy behind the love that the accused had for her."

The Delhi Police have arrested Walkar's live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of killing her. Poonawala (28) allegedly strangled Walkar in May this year and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the national capital over several days past midnight.

The MLA said in the letter, "If he (Poonawala) was earning only moderately, then how come he was amassing money? It should be probed thoroughly. The information that has surfaced so far indicates the 'Love Jihad' angle. The Delhi police should form a special team to probe this angle." 

"Love jihad" is a term used by right-wing groups and activists to allege a concerted effort by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam through marriage. 

Meanwhile, activists of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its affiliated organisations on Wednesday held a protest in Nagpur against Poonawala, seeking the death penalty for him.

The protest was held at Variety Square in Nagpur city, in which activists of the VHP, Durga Vahini, Matrushakti, and Bajrang Dal took part.

Related stories

Shraddha Walkar Murder: Aaftab Poonawala Looked Confident, Remorseless During Questioning, Say Maharashtra Police

Shraddha Walkar Murder: Anger, Piled-Up Grudges, What Drives Such Violent Crimes?

Shraddha Walkar Murder: Maharashtra BJP MLA Ram Kadam Demands 'Love Jihad' Probe

Tags

National Shraddha Murder Maharashtra BJP BJP MLA Delhi Cops Probe Love Jihad `Love Jihad' Conspiracy Ram Kadam
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Paytm Investors Not In A Hurry To Sell: Analysts

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP

Kejriwal Has Done Nothing To Clean Yamuna: BJP