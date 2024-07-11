National

Sheena Bora Murder: Untraceable Few Weeks Ago, Remains Of Body Found At CBI Office In Delhi

The murder case came to light in 2015, three years after Sheena was allegedly strangled in a car by her mother with the help of Indrani's former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai in April 2012.

Sheena Bora Murder Case
In the Sheena Bora murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told a special court on Wednesday that the victim's remains, previously thought to be missing, had been located in a record room. This revelation came after the CBI had earlier informed the court that the remains were untraceable, during the testimony of a forensic expert last month.

Sheena Bora (24) was allegedly murdered by her mother Indrani Mukerjea and others in 2012. 

The revelation came on a day when the trial court received an email alleging that Sheena's bones had not gone missing but they were in the possession of a forensic expert who had examined the skeleton and who was deposing before the court as a witness.

Indrani Mukerjea In A Still From ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ - Instagram
This witness had suddenly amassed wealth, the email further alleged.

The special CBI judge S P Naik Nimbalkar informed the defence lawyers present in the court on Wednesday about the email. 

After reading it, the lawyers submitted that the allegation should be investigated. 

The judge then sought a response from the central probe agency. 

The prosecution noted that it had first informed the court about Sheena's remains being untraceable on April 24, and on June 10 it further stated that they could not be found. 

"But meanwhile, again after going through the office `malkhana' (store).... the articles i.e. the bones are (found to be) lying in the malkhana," prosecutor C J Nandode said. 

The CBI did not rely on these articles as evidence as they were not cited in the chargesheet, and it wanted to proceed without bringing them on record, the prosecution added.

The court then resumed the cross examination of the forensic expert.

About Sheena Bora Murder Case

The murder case came to light in 2015, three years after Sheena was allegedly strangled in a car by her mother with the help of Indrani's former husband Sanjeev Khanna and driver Shyamvar Rai in April 2012. Indrani Mukerjea, a former media executive who is the prime accused in the murder case, is now out on bail.

The body was allegedly burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district. Bora was Indrani's daughter from a previous relationship.

(With PTI Inputs)

