The Bombay High Court has finally spoken up on the matter of the release of ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ on Netflix. The central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) had recently dragged Netflix and the makers of docu-series to court requesting them not to release the series as the case was still underway. It was reported that the release of the Indrani Mukerjea docu-series could probably hinder or alter the course of the case’s proceedings. The court has now stalled the release of the docu-series and asked Netflix India to show the series to CBI before releasing it to the public.