The Bombay High Court has finally spoken up on the matter of the release of ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ on Netflix. The central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) had recently dragged Netflix and the makers of docu-series to court requesting them not to release the series as the case was still underway. It was reported that the release of the Indrani Mukerjea docu-series could probably hinder or alter the course of the case’s proceedings. The court has now stalled the release of the docu-series and asked Netflix India to show the series to CBI before releasing it to the public.
CBI is investigating the murder of 25-year-old Sheena Bora, who was allegedly murdered by her mother Indrani Mukerjea. A special screening has to be organised for CBI officials and the lawyers involved to watch the docu-series, and then the court will take a call on the release of the show depending on their revert. A next hearing has been kept for next Thursday, which means the docu-series will not be releasing on its anointed date of release, tomorrow. In fact, it might not be released this month altogether.
CBI had earlier requested the court to stall the release of the docu-series till the trail of the murder case is complete. However, a division bench of Justice Revati Mohite Dere and Justice Manjusha Deshpande deferred the release by a week at least and asked for the screening to be organised for CBI and the lawyers involved. The court also noted that just like the accused had the right, the same rights were there for the prosecution and the victim as well.
“Why should the CBI not be allowed to see the series. What is the difficulty in sharing the docuseries?” the court asked as per a report on NDTV.
From the side of Netflix, Senior Advocate Ravi Kadam opposed the screening for CBI and lawyers. He said that it would tantamount to pre-censorship of the docu-series. Also, he questioned as to why the CBI didn’t approach the court earlier, and approached for a stay right before the release date.
However, the court didn’t budge from its decision and said that the trail was still on. “It (release) can be deferred for a week... Heavens are not going to fall,” the court concluded.
Let’s wait and watch when the special screening is organised for the authorities and what their verdict is on the docu-series. Depending on that only will the court take a decision on whether or not to release the series to the public.