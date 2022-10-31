Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Sharad Pawar Admitted To Hospital After Feeling Uneasy

After the veteran politician complained of uneasiness, he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of his physician.

NCP President Sharad Pawar
NCP President Sharad Pawar admitted to a private hospital PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 3:51 pm

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday after he felt uneasy, a party functionary said.

The 81-year-old Rajya Sabha member will remain in the hospital for next couple of days and later attend a party meeting scheduled to begin on November 3, NCP's general secretary Shivajirao Garje said in a statement.

After the veteran politician complained of uneasiness, he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of his physician, he said. “He will remain in the hospital for three days and is expected to be discharged on November 2. He will attend the party's two-day meeting scheduled to begin on November 3,” Garje said.

The functionary appealed to party leaders and workers not to gather at the hospital. Pawar had undergone a gall bladder surgery at the private hospital in April last year. He had also undergone a medical procedure for the removal of a mouth ulcer.

(With PTI inputs)

