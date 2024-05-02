‘Shaksgam Valley Is Part Of India’, Says MEA Over China’s Construction Activities In Region

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday took a strong note of construction activities conducted by China in Shaksgam Valley.
The MEA in reaction to China building infrastructure in Shaksgam Valley said, it has lodged a protest with Chinese government against illegal attempts to alter facts on ground.
“Never accepted so-called China-Pakistan boundary pact through which Pakistan unlawfully attempted to cede area to China,” it said.
It added, “Shaksgam Valley is part of territory of India.”
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Shaksgam valley is a part of India and New Delhi never accepted the so-called China-Pakistan boundary pact of 1963 through which Islamabad "unlawfully" attempted to cede the area to Beijing.
"We have consistently conveyed our rejection of the same. We have registered our protest with the Chinese side against illegal attempts to alter facts on the ground," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.
"We further reserve the right to take necessary measures to safeguard our interests," he said.
The Shaksgam valley is a strategically key region that is part of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).