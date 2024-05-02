National

‘Shaksgam Valley Is Part Of India’, Says MEA Over China’s Construction Activities In Region

The Shaksgam valley is a strategically key region that is part of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Advertisement

PTI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday took a strong note of construction activities conducted by China in Shaksgam Valley.

The MEA in reaction to China building infrastructure in Shaksgam Valley said, it has lodged a protest with Chinese government against illegal attempts to alter facts on ground.

“Never accepted so-called China-Pakistan boundary pact through which Pakistan unlawfully attempted to cede area to China,” it said.

It added, “Shaksgam Valley is part of territory of India.”

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the Shaksgam valley is a part of India and New Delhi never accepted the so-called China-Pakistan boundary pact of 1963 through which Islamabad "unlawfully" attempted to cede the area to Beijing.

Advertisement

"We have consistently conveyed our rejection of the same. We have registered our protest with the Chinese side against illegal attempts to alter facts on the ground," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"We further reserve the right to take necessary measures to safeguard our interests," he said.

The Shaksgam valley is a strategically key region that is part of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates
  2. 'Barsatein' Co-Stars Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon Are Reportedly In A 'Serious' Relationship, To Get Engaged Soon
  3. Google Layoffs: Company Fires 200 'Core' Team Employees
  4. 'The 8 Show' Trailer Review: Ryu Jun-yeol And Seven Others Are In An Endless Loop Of Greed In An Irresistible, Brutal Game
  5. Gangsta Rap: Pappu Yadav In Bihar
  6. Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Raag Darbari In Dharwad
  7. Uma Ramanan Dies At 69: Tamil Playback Singer Passes Away Due To Ill Health
  8. India T20 World Squad Selection LIVE: Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar Face The Media