Saturday, Oct 08, 2022
Shah, Nadda To Inaugurate BJP Office In Guwahati, Address Rally

Union Home Minister and BJP president JP Nadda will inaugurate the party's newly-constructed state office at Beltola in the Assam capital and address a rally of party workers on Saturday, according to their scheduled programs.

JP Nadda in Guwahati
JP Nadda in Guwahati Photo: PTI

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 9:14 am

Nadda will depart from the state after that, while Shah will proceed to hold a meeting on narcotics with the chief ministers, chief secretaries, and director-general of police of the Northeastern states.

The Union minister, who is on a three-day visit to Assam from Friday, will also chair a review meeting on the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) in the evening.

On Sunday, Shah will offer prayers at Kamakhya Temple and address the plenary session of the North East Council (NEC) at the Administrative Staff College.

He will leave for Dergaon in Golaghat district to inaugurate the state-level superintendents of police conference on Sunday afternoon. He will then leave for New Delhi from Jorhat airport.

(Inputs from PTI)

