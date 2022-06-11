Sunday, Jun 12, 2022
Shah Asks Coastal States To ensure Their Fishermen Posses Easily Verifiable Aadhaar Cards

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, has asked the members of a Zonal council, to ensure that the fishermen who venture into the seas are given easily verifiable Aadhaar cards.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 11:16 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday urged the coastal states to ensure that fisherfolk who venture into the high seas possess easily verifiable Aadhaar cards. Chairing a meeting of the Western Zonal Council here, he also advised its member states to identify the existing infrastructure along the coast and integrate it with disaster mitigation plans. 

Zonal councils are advisory councils aimed at fostering cooperation among the states, and the Union home minister is their common chairman. During the meeting, Shah also stressed the need for speedy investigation of rape and sexual offenses against women and children, and awarding of stringent punishment in a time-bound manner, a Press Information Bureau release said. 

Additional Director General of Police-level officers, if possible women officers, should monitor the investigation of such cases, he added. Chief Ministers of Goa and Gujarat and Administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, as well as senior ministers from Gujarat and Maharashtra, Union Home Secretary, and senior officers, participated in the meet.


"While expressing satisfaction over the progress made on the issue of (distribution of) QR code-based PVC Aadhaar cards to marine fishermen, the Union Home and Cooperation Minister urged the coastal states to make efforts to ensure that 100 percent sea-goers including migrants and seasonal fishermen have Aadhaar cards which can be easily verified," stated the release.
        
To expand the banking network in rural areas, the Department of Posts will roll out an additional 20,715 India Post Payment Bank live touch points, Shah informed and advised banks including cooperative banks and the India Post Payments Banks to ensure that unbanked villages in the Western Zone are provided facilities within 5 km in the next year.  

