Hyderabad: Massive Fire Leaves Eight Dead, Seven Injured; State Govt Announces Ex-gratia

Eight people staying in a hotel were killed in a fire accident that originated from an electric bike showroom in the Secunderabad area in Hyderabad during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Seven others were injured and they were rushed to various hospitals, police said on Monday. Most of the victims were asphyxiated.

The fire and smoke from the showroom engulfed a lodge situated above the showroom killing the victims, police said.

About 25 to 30 people were said to be staying in the hotel at the time of the incident.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued seven guests, who were trapped in the multi-storeyed building. The injured were shifted to hospitals.

TV visuals suggested that some people tried to jump out of the hotel windows in a bid to escape the fire.

Ex-gratia announced for the victims' families



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana Minister K T Ramarao condoled the loss of lives and announced ex-gratia on behalf of the Centre and the state government, respectively.

Modi said he was saddened by the loss of lives and announced Rs two lakh under the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

"Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured," he tweeted.

Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao, expressing grief over the incident, in a statement said the state government will offer Rs three lakh as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased.