National

Senior BJP Leader Surama Padhy Elected Speaker Of Odisha Assembly

Padhy, a two-time MLA elected from the Ranpur assembly segment in Nayagarh district was the lone candidate for the post. She was elected unopposed as there was no other candidate in the fray.

Social Media
Senior BJP leader Surama Padhy | Photo: Social Media
info_icon

Senior BJP leader Surama Padhy was on Thursday elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Odisha Assembly.

Padhy, a two-time MLA elected from the Ranpur assembly segment in Nayagarh district was the lone candidate for the post. She was elected unopposed as there was no other candidate in the fray.

Pro-tem Speaker R P Swain announced her election and handed over the charge to her in the special session of the Assembly.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, deputy chief ministers - KV Singh Deo, Pravati Parida, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and other members of the House greeted the new Speaker.

Padhy is the second woman to become Speaker of the Odisha Assembly after Pramila Mallick of BJD.

After her election, Padhy said: "I express my heartfelt gratitude to all for electing me as the Speaker of this August House. I hail from a humble family and never thought of occupying such a prestigious post and responsibility. I am overwhelmed. It is our combined responsibility to maintain the dignity of this House. Therefore, I seek your cooperation. I will do my best to maintain neutrality with the cooperation of all."

The chief minister congratulated the new Speaker and sought the cooperation of all members including those in opposition to cooperate with Padhy for the smooth functioning of the House.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik said: "I congratulate you (Padhy) as the speaker of the 17th Assembly. I am sure that during your tenure as Speaker, you will uphold the dignity of this August House. I also hope that the members will cooperate in the smooth functioning of the House."

Congress Legislature Party leader Taraprasad Bahinipati and CPI(M)'s lone MLA Laxman Munda also congratulated Padhy on being elected Speaker of Odisha Assembly.

Sixty-three year old Padhy this time won the election from Ranpur assembly segment. She defeated Satyanarayan Pradhan of Biju Janata Dal by a margin of 15,544 votes.

In 2004, Padhy was elected from Ranpur and served as the Cooperation Minister in the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD-BJP alliance government.

In September 2023, senior BJD leader Pramila Mallick created history by becoming the first woman speaker of Odisha Assembly.

The ruling BJP has 78 MLAs in the 147-member Odisha Assembly.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 77 Pc Of Indians Want Stronger Climate Action: UNDP-Oxford Survey
  2. Exams Being Rigged Under BJP Rule: Akhilesh
  3. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths In 24 Hrs; Death Toll From Hajj Tops 1,000
  4. After Vanessa Dougnac, Another French Journalist 'Forced' To Leave India | Details
  5. MP: Activists, Farmers’ Body Extend Support To Medha Patkar’s Agitation
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Omung Kumar Reveals This Season's Theme, Opens Up On Anil Kapoor Replacing Salman Khan
  2. Just Stop Oil Protesters Target Taylor Swift's Private Jet At Stansted Airport In Escalating Demonstrations Across UK | Video
  3. 'Mirzapur 3' Trailer Review: Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit Leaves No Stone Unturned In Keeping The Throne To Himself
  4. Throwback Thursday: 'Kota Factory's Jitendra Kumar Used To Teach Physics At JEE Coaching Centres To Make Ends Meet In Mumbai
  5. Did You Know? Shah Rukh Khan Didn't Want To Be A Part Of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' For THIS Reason, Farah Khan Reveals Why
Sports News
  1. ISL Transfers: Chennaiyin FC Secure The Services Of Brazilian Midfielder Lukas Brambilla
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Begin ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s With Afghanistan Tie
  3. Australia Vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming, ICC T20 WC 2024 Super Eight: When, Where To Watch
  4. New Zealand Cricket: Kane Williamson Prioritises Playing For BlackCaps Despite Excitement For SA20
  5. MLS: Inter Miami Triumphs 2-1 Over Columbus Crew Sans Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez
World News
  1. Hajj 2024 Death Toll Crosses 1000 As Mecca Continues To Record Extreme Heat
  2. Swiss Central Bank Cuts Its Main Interest Rate By 1/4 Point, Citing Easing Inflationary Pressures
  3. California’s Minimum Wage Forces 55 Years Old Arby’s Roast Beef Shutdown In Hollywood
  4. MEA Jaishankar, Sri Lankan President Commission Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Funded By India
  5. Just Stop Oil Protesters Target Taylor Swift's Private Jet At Stansted Airport In Escalating Demonstrations Across UK | Video
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Begin ICC T20 World Cup Super 8s With Afghanistan Tie
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths In 24 Hrs; Death Toll From Hajj Tops 1,000