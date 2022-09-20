Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
Security Forces Apprehend Two Cadres Of NSCN (K-YA) In Arunachal Pradesh

In Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, police have arrested two members of the NSCN(K-YA) faction, including a Myanmar national.

SECURITY FORCES
SECURITY FORCES PTI

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 7:43 pm

Security forces have apprehended two cadres of the NSCN(K-YA) faction including a Myanmar national in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, a senior police officer said on Tuesday in Itanagar.

Based on inputs about the presence of active cadres of the banned outfit, Assam Rifles and district police launched a joint operation on September 18 and 19 at 17 miles area in Jairampur and apprehended the two cadres, Changlang, Superintendent of Police, Mihin Gambo said.

The cadres were identified as self-styled privates of the outfit - Meatu Meyak (38) who hails from the Lazu circle of Tirap district and Moring Kenlo (18) from Myanmar, the SP said. 

During interrogation, Meyak disclosed the hiding of his arms and ammunition in the area adjoining his hideout. Accordingly, a follow-up operation was launched by police who seized a 7.65 MM pistol with magazine, nine rounds of live ammunition, and 140 detonators from the area.

The SP said that Meyak had been in active contact with the chairman and other senior cadres of the outfit for a long time. 

Recently, he had undergone two months of special arms training in Myanmar and also allegedly took part in the recent firefight between security forces and the outfit at Pangsau Pass on the Indo-Myanmar border on August 9, the SP added.

National Arunachal Pradesh NSCN-IM Security Forces Myanmar Changlang District Itanagar
