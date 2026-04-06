Security Breach At Delhi Assembly Complex: Masked Man In Car Rams Gate, Drives Away

Masked intruder rams Delhi Assembly gate, leaves bouquet at Speaker’s office and escapes in major security scare

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Summary

Summary of this article

  • A masked man driving a white SUV with UP number plate rammed through Gate No. 2 of the Delhi Legislative Assembly around 2 PM, breaching barricades and the iron gate.

  • The intruder proceeded to the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, placed a flower bouquet near the porch, and quickly drove away before security could fully intercept him.

  • Delhi Police have initiated a search for the vehicle and driver; the incident has sparked concerns over security lapses at the high-security assembly complex.

A major security scare unfolded at the Delhi Legislative Assembly complex on Monday afternoon when a masked man driving a white SUV with a Uttar Pradesh registration number rammed through Gate No. 2, breached multiple security layers, placed a flower bouquet near the porch of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta’s office, and fled the premises.

The incident occurred around 2 PM when the vehicle forcefully broke through the iron gate and barricades at the high-security VIP entrance. The driver, wearing a mask, proceeded directly towards the Speaker’s office inside the complex before stopping briefly to leave the bouquet. Security personnel attempted to intercept the car, but the intruder managed to escape shortly after.

Delhi Police have launched a search operation to trace the vehicle and identify the driver. Preliminary inquiries have raised serious concerns over lapses in the multi-layered security arrangements at the assembly complex. No explosives or suspicious items were reported in the bouquet, but authorities are treating the episode as a potential security breach amid heightened vigilance in the national capital.

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Speaker Vijender Gupta and assembly officials have been briefed, and an investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the bizarre act, which has exposed vulnerabilities in the protection of the legislative building.

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