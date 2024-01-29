National

Security Breach At Delhi Airport As Drug Addict Enters Airfield; Probe On

Delhi Police maintained that there was no security lapse on their part, identifying the accused as a drug addict from the Nuh district of Haryana.

Outlook Web Desk

January 29, 2024

At New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Saturday, a day following the 75th Republic Day celebrations, a security breach occurred as an intruder entered the airfield by scaling the airport's perimeter wall and reaching the runway.

According to airport officials, "An Air India pilot reported spotting an intruder around 11.30 pm as the flight landed safely and taxied to the parking bay."

"The pilot reported to air traffic controllers (ATC) that a man had crossed in front of the aircraft during taxing. ATC promptly alerted the Airport Operation Control Centre (AOCC), leading to swift action by CISF, who apprehended the intruder and handed it over to local police," explained a senior airport official to ANI.

Delhi Police maintained that there was no security lapse on their part, identifying the accused as a drug addict from the Nuh district of Haryana. The individual has been remanded to judicial custody while the police is probing his objectives.

Authorities have treated the incident with utmost seriousness, categorising it as a massive security breach and taking measures to address the matter.

The incident at Delhi's Airport, especially during heightened security for Republic Day and VVIP movement, has stirred the facility. This has led to increased vigilance from security and safety agencies.

An internal committee has been established, and investigations are in progress to resolve the situation. CISF, airport police, and DIAL are yet to offer an immediate response regarding the unauthorised entry of intruders onto the active airfield.

