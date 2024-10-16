In Pakistan, Jaishankar Says 'If Good Neighbourliness Is Missing...'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a stern statement at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad, saying that if cross-border activities are "characterised by terrorism, extremism and separatism, they are hardly likely to encourage trade" or any sort of exchange.
Jaishankar summarised Article 1 of SCO's Charter and highlighted the objective of strengthening mutual trust, friendship and good neighbourliness. He said that the goal it to develop a multi-dimensional organisation and to be a positive force in terms of grown and conflict prevention.
"The Charter was equally clear what the key challenges were. And these were primarily three, that the SCO was committed to combatting: one, terrorism; two, separatism; and three, extremism," the EAM said.
"It requires honest conversation, trust, good neighborliness and reaffirming commitment to SCO Charter. SCO needs to be firm and uncompromising in countering the ‘three evils’," he added.
Jaishankar said that looking at today's situation, the Charter's goals are even more crucial. "If trust is lacking or cooperation inadequate or is friendship has fallen short," he said, there certainly are reasons for introspection.
He noted that the SCO summit is taking place at difficult time in world affairs, referring to the two major conflicts -- Israel-Hamas and Russia-Ukraine -- that are underway.