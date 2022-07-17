Sunday, Jul 17, 2022
Scindia Holds Meeting With Senior Officials Of Aviation Ministry, DGCA On Safety Issues

In the wake of a string of technical malfunction incidents involving Indian carriers, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a meeting on safety issues with senior officials of his ministry and regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Sunday, sources said.   

Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 7:20 pm

During the meeting, the minister took a detailed report from the officials about these incidents over the last month and told them that there should be no compromise over passengers' safety.  

On Sunday, IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight was diverted to Karachi as a precautionary measure after pilots observed a defect in one of the engines.   

On Saturday night, Air India Express's Calicut-Dubai flight was diverted to Muscat after a burning smell was observed in the cabin mid-air. A day earlier an alive bird was found in the cockpit of the Air India Express' Bahrain-Kochi flight.

SpiceJet is under regulatory scanner right now. On July 6, the DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.

The DGCA is currently investigating all these incidents.

(Inputs from PTI) 

