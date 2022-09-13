SCBA President Writes To CJI, Seeks Allotment Of Space For Lawyers

Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022
Singh, in his letter, also raised the issue of allotment of three chambers to the Bar Council of India (BCI) with the CJI and sought their cancellation on the ground that the BCI, which has its building near the apex court, does not perform any statutory function inside the premises here.

Updated: 13 Sep 2022 9:23 pm

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh on Tuesday wrote to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit raising issues of the Bar including the lack of space for lawyers on the apex court premises.

Singh, in his letter, also raised the issue of allotment of three chambers to the Bar Council of India (BCI) with the CJI and sought their cancellation on the ground that the BCI, which has its building near the apex court, does not perform any statutory function inside the premises here.

“Vide my letter dated August 29, 2022, addressed to your good offices, a request was made to cancel the allotment of three chambers in the Appu Ghar Complex in favour of BCI and the said chambers along with the 26 chambers kept reserved for consultation room be de-reserved and the entire 29 chambers be given to SCBA for the use by our members,” he said. 

The BCI has “no statutory role to perform in the premises of the Supreme Court and accordingly there is no justification of allotting them those chambers”, the SCBA president said. He referred to the need for a proper office for the SCBA President, and secretary as well as a big room for its Committee meetings, besides seeking allotment of a proper space where lawyers can have lunch. 

“The present lunch room is highly inadequate for our members. As the strength of lawyers is increasing by 200-300 every year and no additional space has been created for the members to wait for their matters, there is also a need for an additional library for our members in an area proximate to the courtrooms,” he said. 

He sought immediate allotment of adequate space in the Annexe Building to the SCBA to provide for a more proximate library, a lunch room, and an additional ladies' bar room.

-With PTI Input

