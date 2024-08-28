National

Scammer Poses As CJI Chandrachud, Asks For Rs 500 For Cab; Case Filed

The impersonator, posing as CJI Chandrachud, said in the post he urgently needed Rs 500 for transportation to attend an important collegium meeting in the Supreme Court.

chandrachud scammer
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi Police's cyber unit has filed a case against a social media handle for impersonating Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and seeking money, claiming it was for a cab.

According to a screenshot of the post on the microblogging platform X that has gone viral, the impersonator, who claimed to be CJI Chandrachud, was stranded at Connaught Place (CP).

"Hello, I am CJI and we have urgent meeting of the collegium and I am stuck at Connaught Place. Can you send me Rs 500 for cab? I will return the money once I reach the court," the impersonator wrote.

The Supreme Court authorities took note of the viral post and got an FIR lodged with the cyber branch of the Delhi Police, according to the Delhi Police.

