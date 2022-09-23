SC Stays Proceedings Against BS Yediyurappa In Corruption Case

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed proceedings against former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader B S Yediyurappa in an alleged corruption case.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli issued notice to the private complainant on a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court order restoring the complaint against Yediyurappa and others.

"There shall be a stay of proceedings so far as the petitioner is concerned," the bench said.

The Karnataka High Court on September 7 restored a private complaint against Yediyurappa and his family members. The complainant had accused him of taking bribes for awarding government contracts.

A Sessions court had earlier dismissed a plea seeking a probe into the allegations of corruption against Yediyurappa as the then Governor had refused to sanction it.

T J Abraham, a social activist, had lodged the complaint alleging that Yediyurappa and his family members had taken bribe from Ramalingam Construction Company and other shell companies in return for awarding Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) contracts.