SC Rejects UAPA Bail Post-Delhi Blast

Supreme Court on Nov 11, 2025, rejected bail to accused under UAPA in unrelated case, one day after car blast near Delhi's Red Fort killed 9 people.
Bench noted recovery of inflammatory material and a WhatsApp group displaying a flag nearly identical to ISIS; accused in custody for over 2 years.
Court directed trial conclusion within 2 years; accused can reapply for bail if delay not attributable to him.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied bail to an individual accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a case unrelated to the previous day's car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed nine lives.
The hearing took place before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.
Senior Advocate Siddhartha Dave, representing the accused, began by stating: "Not the best morning to argue this case after the events of yesterday."
Justice Vikram Nath responded: "Best morning to send a message."
Accordin to Bar bench, The bench pointed out that inflammatory material had been recovered from the accused. Dave clarified that the material consisted of Islamic literature.
Justice Sandeep Mehta highlighted that the accused had created a WhatsApp group where a flag almost identical to that of ISIS was visible.
Dave informed the court that the accused had been in judicial custody for over two years. The court acknowledged the duration but described the allegations as serious.
Dave further submitted that no RDX or explosive material was recovered from the accused and that he is 70 percent disabled.
Despite these submissions, the court declined to grant bail.
However, it directed that the trial must be concluded within two years. The order specified that if the trial is not completed within this period and the delay is not attributable to the accused, he may file a fresh bail application.
No further details about the specific charges or the date of arrest were discussed during the hearing. The matter was disposed of with these directions.
The hearing occurred amid heightened security concerns in the national capital following the November 10 blast, though the court clarified the cases were unrelated.