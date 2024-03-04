The Supreme Court declared on Monday that Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) can be prosecuted for accepting bribes in exchange for making speeches or casting votes in the legislature.

According to the judgement, “An MP/MLA can't claim immunity from prosecution on a charge of bribery in connection with the vote or speech in the legislative house."

A seven-judge constitution bench, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, unanimously overruled a 1998 verdict related to the JMM bribery case. The earlier decision had granted immunity to MPs and MLAs for accepting bribes in exchange for their participation in legislative activities.