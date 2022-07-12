SC Extends Alt News Co-founder Mohammad Zubair's Interim Bail Till Further Orders

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended till further orders the interim bail of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in a case lodged against him in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly outraging religious sentiments.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna was told by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the State government, that they wants to file a counter affidavit to Zubair's plea seeking quashing of the FIR lodged in the case.

The bench then listed the plea for final hearing on September 7 and asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file its response in four weeks.

On July 8, a vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshari granted a five-day interim bail to Zubair . The bench clarified that its interim bail order is with respect to the FIR lodged in Sitapur and has nothing to do with a case registered against Zubair in Delhi. It also clarified that it has not stayed the investigation in the case in UP and that the police can seize the laptop and other electronic gadgets, if required.

The apex court issued notice on Zubair’s plea and listed it for further hearing before a regular bench.



The order also barred Zubair from posting anything on Twitter and said he shall not tamper with any evidence, electronics, or otherwise.

An FIR was lodged against Zubair in Uttar Pradesh under IPC section 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) and section 67 of the IT Act here on a complaint by Hindu Sher Sena Sitapur district president Bhagwan Sharan on June 1.