SC Dismisses NIA’s Review Plea, Orders Activist Gautam Navlakha To Be Shifted To House Arrest Within 24 Hrs

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected the NIA's application and ordered social activist Gautam Navlakha to be put under house arrest within 24-hours after shifting him from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai.

The anti-terror probe agency had sought recall of the SC order of November 10 for placing Navlakha under house arrest, citing his links to Maoists and Pakistan's ISI.

The bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy rejected the NIA’s contestations but ordered some additional security measures to be put in place where Navlakha will be kept.

The 70-year-old activist is in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case. On November 10, the apex court had allowed jailed activist Gautam Navlakha's request for house arrest, saying prima facie there is no reason to reject his medical report. The court ordered implementation of the order within 48 hours.

