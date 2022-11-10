Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

SC Grants Relief To Activist Gautam Navlakha, Places Him Under One Month-long House Arrest

It also said that Navlakha will not be allowed to use a computer and internet during his month-long house arrest.

Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 2:15 pm

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed jailed activist Gautam Navlakha's request for house arrest, saying prima facie there is no reason to reject his medical report.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said the house arrest order should be implemented within 48 hours.

The bench also directed Navlakha to deposit Rs 2.4 lakh, an estimated amount which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claims as expense for making available police personnel.

Access to internet denied

It also said that Navlakha will not be allowed to use a computer and internet during his month-long house arrest. Navlakha can only use mobile phones without internet during house arrest, with the court permitting access to television and newspapers.

He will be allowed to meet two family members once a week for two hours during house arrest. The apex court further instructed that Navlakha must not attempt, in any manner, to influence witnesses during his house arrest

The 70-year-old activist is in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Supreme Court Allows House Arrest Request Of Activist Gautam Navlakha

SC Seeks Response From NIA On Jailed Activist Gautam Navlakha’s Plea

Bhima Koregaon Case: Bombay HC Dismisses Activist Gautam Navlakha’s Bail Plea

Tags

National Gautam Navlakha Elgar Parishad-Maoists Links Elgar Parishad Case House Arrest Elgar Parishad-Maoist Activist
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Would Never Do Horror Films Because I Can't Watch Horror Films

Pragya Kapoor: ‘Maali’ Is A Cross Between A Cautionary Tale And A Retelling Of Our Own Realities

Pragya Kapoor: ‘Maali’ Is A Cross Between A Cautionary Tale And A Retelling Of Our Own Realities