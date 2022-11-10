SC Grants Relief To Activist Gautam Navlakha, Places Him Under One Month-long House Arrest

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed jailed activist Gautam Navlakha's request for house arrest, saying prima facie there is no reason to reject his medical report.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said the house arrest order should be implemented within 48 hours.

The bench also directed Navlakha to deposit Rs 2.4 lakh, an estimated amount which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claims as expense for making available police personnel.

Access to internet denied

It also said that Navlakha will not be allowed to use a computer and internet during his month-long house arrest. Navlakha can only use mobile phones without internet during house arrest, with the court permitting access to television and newspapers.

He will be allowed to meet two family members once a week for two hours during house arrest. The apex court further instructed that Navlakha must not attempt, in any manner, to influence witnesses during his house arrest

The 70-year-old activist is in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case.

(With inputs from PTI)