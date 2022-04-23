Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
SC Collegium Recommends 6 Names For Appointment As Permanent Judges In Calcutta HC

In a meeting held on April 19, the collegium, which also comprised senior most judges U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar, approved the proposal for appointment of Justice Satyen Vaidya, additional judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, as the permanent judge  of the same high court. 

SC Collegium Recommends 6 Names For Appointment As Permanent Judges In Calcutta HC
Supreme Court

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 10:11 pm

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana has recommended to the Centre the names of six additional judges for appointment as permanent ones in the Calcutta High Court.

Woman judge Kesang Doma Bhutia and five other additional judges - "Justice Rabindranath Samanta, Justice Sugato Majumdar, Justice Bivas Pattanayak, and Justice Ananda Kumar Mukherjee" would become permanent judges if the Centre approves the names recommended by the collegium.

(With PTI inputs)

