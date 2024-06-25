National

SC Asks Delhi HC To Decide Satyendar Jain's Bail Plea In ED Case On July 9

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and S V N Bhatti said bail matters should not be unnecessarily adjourned and asked the high court to decide Jain's plea on the next hearing date

Robert Vadra Money Laundering Case: Delhi HC Issues Notice To Vadra On ED’s Plea To Cancel His Bail
info_icon

The Supreme Court asked the Delhi High Court on Tuesday to decide the bail plea of jailed former AAP minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and S V N Bhatti said bail matters should not be unnecessarily adjourned and asked the high court to decide Jain's plea on the next hearing date.

Jain approached the top court against the six-week adjournment granted on his bail plea by the high court.

He also contended that a similar issue was pending before the top court and therefore, his plea be tagged with it.

On May 28, the high court sought the response of the Enforcement Directorate and asked it to file a status report on the matter.

The court also called for the nominal roll of Jain from prison and listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

The ED arrested Jain on May 30, 2022, in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case lodged by the CBI.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Hit New High; Former J&K HC Bar Association Chief Mian Qayoom Held
  2. Day In Pics: June 25, 2024
  3. Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Hit New All-Time High In Afternoon Trade
  4. APTET 2024 Results Today: Here Is How To Check Your Score
  5. NDA's Om Birla VS Oppn's K Suresh: Lok Sabha Speaker Post Uncontested Since Independence, Until Now | Decoded
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Ben Affleck Gets Angry On Paparazzi As They Photograph Him Leaving JLo’s House. Here's Why
  2. Shatrughan Sinha On Trolling Against Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: My Daughter Has Done Nothing Illegal
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals Why He Agreed To Participate In This Anil Kapoor-Hosted Reality Show
  4. Vashu Bhagnani Finally Reacts To Reports Of Mass Layoffs And Selling Off Office Space To Clear Debts
  5. Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
Sports News
  1. IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup: Arshdeep Singh Attributes Wicket Success To Jasprit Bumrah's Support
  2. Danish FA To Track Down Fans Behind Offensive Banner, Demand Payment For UEFA Fine
  3. IND Vs AUS, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Emphasises On Tempo Over Fifties And Hundreds
  4. France Vs Poland, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Stats, Team News - All You Need To Know
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
World News
  1. Watch: Ben Affleck Gets Angry On Paparazzi As They Photograph Him Leaving JLo’s House. Here's Why
  2. Korean Air Flight Witnesses Chaos Midair As Passengers Suffer Nose Bleeds, Ear Pain
  3. A Chinese Lunar Probe Returns To Earth With The World's First Samples From The Far Side Of The Moon
  4. South Korea Slams North Korea's Fresh Trash Balloon Launches And Threatens Loudspeaker Broadcasts
  5. Julian Assange Freed In WikiLeaks Espionage Case | Who Is He?
Latest Stories
  1. Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Sensex, Nifty Hit New High; Former J&K HC Bar Association Chief Mian Qayoom Held