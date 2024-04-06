National

RSS Chief Attends Meeting Of Intellectuals In Bharuch On First Day Of Gujarat Visit

He will participate in another intellectuals' meeting in Vadodara on Sunday before travelling to Ahmedabad for an overnight stay. He will leave Gujarat on Monday morning, local RSS leaders said.

Advertisement

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat
info_icon

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday engaged in an interactive session with intellectuals in Bharuch on the first day of his three-day visit to Gujarat. 

He will participate in another intellectuals' meeting in Vadodara on Sunday before travelling to Ahmedabad for an overnight stay. He will leave Gujarat on Monday morning, local RSS leaders said.

The Bharuch event was held between 3:30 pm and 6 pm. 

On Sunday morning, Bhagwat will offer prayers at Datta temple on the bank of river Narmada at Garudeshwar in Narmada district near the world's tallest Statue of Unity.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained