Rs 60 Crore Worth Drugs Seized From Cochin Airport

Drugs worth around Rs 60 crore were seized at the Cochin International Airport on Sunday from a Delhi-bound Kerala native who had arrived in the port city from Zimbabwe via Doha.

The Cochin International Airport Ltd announced the seizure of nearly 30 kg of metha quinol worth about Rs 60 crore allegedly from Palakkad-native Muralidharan Nair's baggage was announced by the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) in a statement.

CIAL, in its statement, said that the drug was allegedly concealed in a hidden compartment in Nair's bag and was discovered by its own security department during an inspection carried out using a state-of-the-art '3D MRI' scanning machine.

The passenger was handed over to the narcotics department and the drugs were sent to a government laboratory for testing, it said.

(Inputs from PTI)