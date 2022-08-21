Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Rs 60 Crore Worth Drugs Seized From Cochin Airport

Drugs worth around Rs 60 crore were seized at the Cochin International Airport on Sunday from a Delhi-bound Kerala native who had arrived in the port city from Zimbabwe via Doha.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 4:14 pm

The Cochin International Airport Ltd announced the seizure of nearly 30 kg of metha quinol worth about Rs 60 crore allegedly from Palakkad-native Muralidharan Nair's baggage was announced by the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) in a statement.

CIAL, in its statement, said that the drug was allegedly concealed in a hidden compartment in Nair's bag and was discovered by its own security department during an inspection carried out using a state-of-the-art '3D MRI' scanning machine.

The passenger was handed over to the narcotics department and the drugs were sent to a government laboratory for testing, it said. 

(Inputs from PTI)

