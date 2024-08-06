'Roller Coaster Ride': Rekha Sharma Steps Down As NCW Chairperson After 9-Year Tenure

Rekha Sharma's tenure as chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) concluded on Tuesday, marking the end of her term which began on August 7, 2018.
Speaking to the media about the end of her tenure at NCW, Rekha Sharma said, "Today marks the final day of my nine-year tenure as the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW). These nine years have been like a roller coaster ride for me."
"Coming from a humble background to finishing three terms in the NCW is a long way I have walked," she added.
Rekha Sharma's Journey At NCW
Rekha Sharma, who has been a prominent member in the National Commission for Women (NCW) since August 2015. She took on the role of chairperson on August 7, 2018, after initially serving as an additional chairperson from September 29, 2017.
Throughout her tenure, Sharma has been an advocate for the gender sensitization of police personnel, emphasizing their crucial role as the first point of contact for victims of gender-based violence.
Her time as chairperson was marked by several controversies, with the most recent being criticism over her handling of the situation in Manipur.
Additionally, Sharma faced accusations of inaction in states governed by non-BJP parties, though she firmly refuted these claims.