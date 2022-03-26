Saturday, Mar 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Ritu Khanduri Becomes First Woman Speaker Of Uttarakhand Assembly

The announcement about Ritu Khanduri's election was made by pro-tem speaker Banshidhar Bhagat.

Ritu Khanduri Becomes First Woman Speaker Of Uttarakhand Assembly
Ritu Khanduri PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Mar 2022 4:48 pm

BJP MLA Ritu Khanduri, the daughter of former chief minister B C Khanduri, was elected unopposed as the first woman speaker of the Uttarakhand Assembly on Saturday.

The announcement about her election was made by pro-tem speaker Banshidhar Bhagat. Her election to the post was a foregone conclusion as the main opposition Congress chose to stay out of contest.

Ritu Khanduri won from Kotdwar by defeating former minister S S Negi by more than 3,000 votes. She had won her maiden assembly election from the Yamkeshwar constituency in 2017.

Related stories

Delhi International Film Festival To Be Organised Every Year: Manish Sisodia

‘Was Single Kashmiri Pandit Family Relocated To Valley By BJP In Last 8 Years’: Arvind Kejriwal On ‘The Kashmir Files’

PM Modi, Amit Shah To Visit Karnataka In Early April

Before taking a plunge into politics, she taught at a private university in Noida for several years.

In her maiden address to MLAs soon after her election, Khanduri exhorted first-time legislators to utilise five years of their tenure in learning about legislative procedures and participate enthusiastically in debates in the House on matters of public interest.

Congratulating her, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami dwelt on her academic achievements and said her assumption of office as the first woman speaker of the state was an acknowledgement of the valuable contribution made by women in Uttarakhand's movement for statehood.

"It is a historic day for us. We got our first woman speaker in you today. It is an honour for the entire women population of the state who played a stellar role in the formation of Uttarakhand," Dhami said.

Opposition members Pritam Singh and Yashpal Arya also congratulated her, saying they were confident she would carry forward her father's legacy of probity in public life and lay the foundations of healthy legislative practices.

Singh also expressed hope that under her stewardship, the House will pass a resolution granting 33 per cent reservation to women in the state legislature. 

Tags

National BJP MLA Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Uttarakhand Uttarakhand Government Uttarakhand Assembly Indian Woman Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Uttarakhand
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Akshay Kumar Jokes About ‘The Kashmir Files’ Ruining ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ Collections

Akshay Kumar Jokes About ‘The Kashmir Files’ Ruining ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ Collections

The Kashmir Files Enters ₹200 Crore Club

The Kashmir Files Enters ₹200 Crore Club